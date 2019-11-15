Conservatives pledge to help 'left-behind' towns

The Conservatives have pledged to reduce business rates for small businesses in a bid to help ‘left-behind towns’ if they win the general election.

If elected, the party said it would increase the business rate discount available to smaller firms from 33% to 50% in 2020/21.

Under the plans, it would also be easier for local groups to buy community buildings and discounts on business rates would be extended to smaller cinemas and music venues, according to the BBC.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the package of measures would help ‘overlooked and left-behind” towns and help people “put the heart back into the places they call home’.