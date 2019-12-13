Conservatives win landslide election

It is the Conservative Party’s biggest win since the election of Margaret Thatcher in 1987. With three seats yet to declare, the BBC was predicting a Tory majority of 78.

At a victory speech in central London this morning, Johnson said his priority was to ensure that the UK leaves the European Union by 31 January.

The pound rose to its highest level since May 2018 – up 2.1% against the dollar.

Johnson said: “It does look as though this ’one nation’ Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.

“Above all I want to thank the people of this country for turning out to vote in a December election that we didn’t want to call but which I think has turned out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.”