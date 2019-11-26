Consumer group slams Black Friday 'hype'

Many Black Friday discounts do not offer shoppers genuine deals, research by consumer group Which? has shown.

It tracked the price of 83 products that went on Sale during last year’s shopping event and found that all but four were cheaper at other times of the year.

The items, from retailers including John Lewis and Amazon, were tracked for the six months leading up to and the six months after Black Friday. Three quarters of products were cheaper or the same price in the six months after Black Friday.

Promotions included an Amazon Echo which was on offer for £54.99 during last year’s Black Friday but was cheaper on at least 13 occasions before. A De’Longhi coffee machine on offer at John Lewis on Black Friday was cheaper on at least 64 days in the six months after.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which?, said: “Our investigation indicates that this popular shopping event is all hype and there are few genuine discounts.”

Research published earlier this week from Retail Economics and payment service Klarna concluded that this year’s Black Friday could be ”one of the most disruptive” for the retail industry.

The discounting event will fall on or after payday for most shoppers this year, which could encourage them to spend more and start their Christmas shopping early, the report said.