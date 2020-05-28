Copenhagen Fashion Week confirms date

Copenhagen Fashion Week is set to go ahead in August despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with slightly amended dates.

The fashion week, which was due to run from 4 - 7 August, will now take place from 9 - 12 August.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said: ”We’re fortunate that the Danish society is opening up much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Copenhagen Fashion Week very close to the originally scheduled dates. All of our activities will of course be set up to meet applicable regulatory requirements.

”We’ve received immense support from the Scandinavian fashion industry, as Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to be an important and much-needed platform for the industry’s sales, exports and international collaborations. Maintaining the dates in the beginning of August is a decisive advantage for them, which is why we’re very pleased to announce the new dates.”

The new dates have been decided in collaboration by Copenhagen Fashion Week, trade fairs CIFF and Revolver, and industry organisations Dansk Fashion & Textile (DM&T) and Wear.