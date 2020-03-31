Coping in the coronavirus jobs crisis

Redundancies across the retail industry are rife as businesses race to cut costs to try to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. But what is the reality of job losses on people’s mental health, and what can companies do to help relieve the impact?

Losing your job is a harsh experience at any time. But when combined with the prospect of being unemployed for the foreseeable future, amid widespread recruitment freezes, the impact could be devastating.

The industry is under pressure as a result of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus that called for the closure of all non-essential retail, which includes clothing stores. Many businesses are now facing difficult decisions when it comes to their staff. Since the outbreak, several businesses announced redundancies and job cuts, many just hours before the government, on 20 March, issued a new Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. The government promised to pay 80% of wages for furloughed workers, up to £2,500 a month.

Philip Day’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) Group, which owns brands including Jaeger and Peacocks, made more than 100 employees across the head office and business functions redundant on 20 March, including those who had received job offers at the company. It has also introduced a temporary ban on further recruitment. Elsewhere, Arcadia Group wrote to employees on fixed-term contracts to inform them that it would be ending their agreements early.

Although chancellor Rishi Sunak said the retention schemes for employed and self-employed will help to protect thousands of UK jobs, the Centre for Retail Research predicts that more than 235,000 retail jobs will be lost by the end of the year, and retail and hospitality among the sectors most at risk of liquidation from the virus shutdown.

Times of stress

The unprecedented situation is extremely worrying and stressful for those who have been let go, and those whose jobs are at risk.

“First, we have to worry about not catching the virus while worrying about our loved ones, and now we have to worry about having no jobs and little income,” one Arcadia employee, who says they were let go early from a fixed-term contract as a result of the virus, tells Drapers. “Now that I have been let go, I can’t get support via the government’s 80% wages offer, as I have not been furloughed.

“I am now having to apply for benefits for the first time in my life, but the money I will get will be under half of the salary I was getting. This is all leaving me feeling very anxious, worried, depressed and generally panicked – and I really don’t know how I am going to pay rent and bills and buy food.”

One Jaeger employee who was let go before the government’s announcement agrees: “It is very upsetting to be let go before the company had even seen what the government was going to do.”

Arcadia Group and EWM declined to comment.

There are no jobs. This is dire for our industry Shelley Pinto, TRP Recruitment

Many people fear they will not be able to find another job in general, let alone in retail, for the foreseeable future because of widespread freezes on recruitment.

“The whole industry has shut down, so companies that are sacking [and getting rid of] their employees are leaving us vulnerable,” adds another former Arcadia employee who was let go early from a fixed-term contract as a result of the virus.

One headhunter agrees: “The recruitment market is dead in the water. Jobs at all levels are on hold.”

Shelley Pinto, managing director of TRP Recruitment, adds: “We had people who started jobs last week and have been let go. No one is recruiting on the retail side. We are getting a lot of calls and emails from candidates, but there are no jobs. This is dire for our industry and it’s very, very sad for our clients.”

For those in or out of employment, the coronavirus outbreak alone is having a hugely negative impact on people’s mental health. More than six in 10 adults (62%) have felt anxious or worried because of the coronavirus pandemic, a YouGov poll of 2,126 UK adults aged 18 and older found last week.

Psychological impact

When combined with redundancy, the effect can be much worse, say mental health organisation CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP), a body for counsellors and psychotherapists that works with organisations including the John Lewis Partnership. More than a third (38%) of respondents who took part in Drapers’ latest coronavirus survey said being made redundant as a result of the pandemic was having a negative impact on their mental health.

Kris Ambler, workforce lead at BACP, tells Drapers: “Even before Covid-19, there has been a big push towards mental health in the retail sector. It was pretty bad already. There was a large amount of sickness leave taken because of mental health, but this has now heightened, and the retail sector is most volatile.”

He adds that being let go amid the coronavirus will be putting even more strain on people: “Redundancy during this time will cause huge strains on relationships and families. Those that have been laid off will have a long memory for that sort of action afterwards.”

However, Ambler says many businesses are trying to help: “A lot of organisations are stepping up, and we have seen an increase in them recognising and wanting to protect the mental health needs of their employees.”

A CALM spokesman agrees: “From financial worries, heightened isolation, to anxiety around you and your loved ones’ health – it’s easy for thoughts to become overwhelming.

“Coronavirus is here, and it looks likely it’ll be part of our daily life for a little while to come. This is a really difficult time for all of us and many partners of ours in the retail space have been seeking advice and offering their support.”

The Chancellor has urged companies to “look at support before laying people off”, while industry experts have called for businesses to furlough their staff, instead of making them redundant.

If you’re a founder and CEO, you have to be responsible for your teams Laura Tenison, JoJo Maman Bébé

Laura Tenison, founder and CEO of baby and maternity retailer JoJo Maman Bébé, which has around 950 staff across the UK and Ireland, decided to furlough her staff to avoid redundancies.

“Our in-store teams have been furloughed for the time being,” she says. “It is an enormous relief, because until that point I hadn’t slept due to worrying about how we would maintain salaries.

“If you’re a founder and CEO, you have to be responsible for your teams. We have set up [an online] communication stream to try and maintain morale for my teams who have been furloughed. We want them to talk to and support each other.”

Miriam Lahage, former CEO of lingerie retailer Figleaves, and co-founder and investor of culture risk management digital start-up Aequip, also believes businesses must consider their employees: “This is the most challenging time for us all personally and professionally. As business leaders and employers, companies are dealing with severe threats, but the duty of care to employees weighs on all of us.”

The managing director of one menswear retailer called for companies to reconsider the redundancies: “Now is the time for big business leaders to put their hands in their pockets and put their heads above the parapet to help people in this time of need.”

Softening the blow

However, for those that cannot afford to keep people on, even with the government’s grants, there are steps businesses can take to relieve the impact.

“Mental health among staff can be supported by ensuring that the redundancy selection process is fair, open and transparent for everyone, and does not discriminate against protected groups [those with disabilities, mental health, gender identity, marriage and civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity]”, says a spokeswoman for recruitment site Fish 4 Jobs says.

“Where resources allow, employers should provide employees facing redundancy with access to career advisory services and counselling services; funding to take up training opportunities that may support future employment options; and enhanced redundancy payments to provide a greater cushion.”

Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) is a charity that provides grants to families in the UK fashion and textile industry that are experiencing hardship. It is currently working with retailers including Laura Ashley, Beales and Debenhams.

Director Anna Pangbourne is urging businesses to get in contact: “We are keeping a close eye on any press announcements regarding closures and redundancies and trying to react as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully the government’s Job Retention Scheme will bring some comfort to many employees who would have otherwise been made redundant.”

She adds: “We now need as many retailers and individuals as possible from right across the fashion and manufacturing sector to come together, to ensure we can continue to meet the demand from families who are really struggling.”

We’re in for a bit of a rough ride for a while, but this will all end at some point Kris Ambler, BACP

It is difficult to see any silver linings, but many are adamant the future looks bright.

“When the tide turns, everyone’s going to have budgets to recruit people again,” says Jodie Howell, founder and managing director of JJH Talent & Recruitment Outsourcing. “People should try to use the time out of work to learn new skills, like how to use a new digital software, for instance. This could massively help people stand out from the crowd when looking for another job in the coming months.”

BACP’s Ambler agrees: “We’re in for a bit of a rough ride for a while, but this will end at some point.

“We’re all learning lots of lessons about the way we work, which can be valuable. It’s a bit of a wake-up call – and I think businesses will now really think about how employees are treated in the future.”