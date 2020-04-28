Coronavirus: 2020 global retail spend to fall by £440bn

Global retail spend is anticipated to fall by 3% – $549.7bn (£439.6bn) – in 2020, as a result of international coronavirus lockdowns.
The 3% decline is in comparison with a previously expected rise of 5%, analyst GlobalData has reported. This would have been an increase of $927.7bn (£742.2bn) across the year.
Europe is expected to experience a decrease of 4.4% for the year, and North America a decline of 4.8%. Asia Pacific is predicted to see a less marked decline of 1.3%.
The updated outlook comes as new research from The Institute of Directors found business leaders are pessimistic about the future of their firms beyond the current lockdown.
The poll of business leaders, which has run since the UK’s European Union referendum in 2016, showed its first negative reading for the week to 24 April.
The directors called for more clarity on how and when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.
Drapers’ coronavirus update:
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.