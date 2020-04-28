Coronavirus: 2020 global retail spend to fall by £440bn

Global retail spend is anticipated to fall by 3% – $549.7bn (£439.6bn) – in 2020, as a result of international coronavirus lockdowns.

The 3% decline is in comparison with a previously expected rise of 5%, analyst GlobalData has reported. This would have been an increase of $927.7bn (£742.2bn) across the year.

Europe is expected to experience a decrease of 4.4% for the year, and North America a decline of 4.8%. Asia Pacific is predicted to see a less marked decline of 1.3%.

The updated outlook comes as new research from The Institute of Directors found business leaders are pessimistic about the future of their firms beyond the current lockdown.

The poll of business leaders, which has run since the UK’s European Union referendum in 2016, showed its first negative reading for the week to 24 April.

The directors called for more clarity on how and when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.