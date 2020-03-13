Coronavirus: Amazon advises global staff to work from home

Etail giant Amazon has told its global workforce to work from home for the remainder of March, as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Staff who are able to work remotely have been advised to do so for the next two weeks.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve. As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March.”

However, many employees such as warehouse workers and delivery couriers will not be able to, because of the nature of their jobs.

The UK government yesterday announced it was moving to the “delay” phase of its plan to tackle coronavirus. At this time the UK is not shutting schools or advising offices to close.

There have been now been 596 confirmed cases across the UK, and 10 people have died.

Prime minister Boris Johnson called it “the worst public health crisis for a generation” and warned many families would “lose loved ones before their time”.