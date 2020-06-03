Coronavirus: Biggest decline in shop prices since 2006

Retail prices in May suffered their biggest monthly drop since 2006, new data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows.

Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive said the fall was “largely driven by the drop in non-food prices” as clothing retailers turn to discounts to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

Prices fell by 2.4% in May, following April’s 1.7% decline according to the BRC-Nielsen shop price index.

Non-food prices fell sharply by 4.6% in May compared to a decline of 3.7% in April. This is below the twelve and six month average fall in prices of 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

Both price slumps represent the highest rate of decline since December 2006.

Dickinson said: “Shop prices in May fell at their fastest rate since 2006, which was largely driven by the drop in non-food prices. Clothing and Furniture saw the biggest drop as retailers ran promotions to encourage consumer spending and attempted to mitigate recent losses. We expect to see continued upward pressure on food prices from the effects of the pandemic in the coming months, while non-food prices are likely to remain deflationary with subdued sales.

“Even as non-essential shops begin to reopen from 15 June, consumer demand is expected to remain weak and many retailers will have to fight to survive, especially with the added costs of social distancing measures. Retailers face an uphill battle to continue to provide their customers with high quality and great value products despite mounting costs. Government support remains essential, both to rebuild consumer confidence and to support the thousands of firms and millions of jobs that rely on it.”