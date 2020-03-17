Coronavirus: Boden closes stores

Boden is the latest retailer to announce it will shutter stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores will close from today (17 March) and the decision will be reviewed on 27 March.

In a statement to customers, founder Johnnie Boden said: “Strange and scary times. We are all thinking about our families and friends at the moment, particularly the old and the vulnerable. I’m also very concerned for the broader Boden community of our team and customers.

”We will do our utmost to keep our websites and warehouses trading and delivering everything you love about Boden.”