Coronavirus: Boden closes stores

Boden is the latest retailer to announce it will shutter stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Stores will close from today (17 March) and the decision will be reviewed on 27 March.
In a statement to customers, founder Johnnie Boden said: “Strange and scary times. We are all thinking about our families and friends at the moment, particularly the old and the vulnerable. I’m also very concerned for the broader Boden community of our team and customers.
”We will do our utmost to keep our websites and warehouses trading and delivering everything you love about Boden.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.