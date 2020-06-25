Coronavirus casts shadow over UK manufacturing

British brands Mulberry and Laura Ashley are shutting their UK factory operations because of coronavirus. Drapers explores whether more of the nation’s manufacturers are at risk.

Several British manufacturers have ceased production in the UK as a result of coronavirus.

Drapers revealed earlier this week that Mulberry is to stop mainline production at one of its Somerset factories. It currently has two factories in the UK, both in Somerset: the Rookery in Chilcompton and the Willows in Bridgewater.

Main-line production will be permanently stopped at the Rookery, which employs around 180 production staff. Around 50 employees will be redeployed to the Willows.

Drapers understands Mulberry is consolidating its UK manufacturing operations into one factory for operational efficiency and and to save costs amid continued uncertainty during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Laura Ashley’s factory in Newton, Powys, is to close next month, leading to 57 redundancies. The closure is a result of a failed management buyout for the UK operations of the business after the womenswear lifestyle brand fell into administration last month.

British footwear business Hotter Shoes intends to launch a company voluntary arrangement to cull its store portfolio from 61 shops to 15. The company, which manufactures product in its Lancashire plant, plans to cut 120 jobs across its head office and factory.

Bleak outlook

With further fallouts predicted, the odds do not currently appear in favour of UK manufacturers.

A report published in April by the Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP) and South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS), which covers more than 330 firms across England, showed that almost 90% of respondents expect sales to drop over the next six months, while more than half predict the need to cut staff, despite the government’s furloughing scheme. Around 87% of companies said they have already identified a significant decrease in production volumes.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has had the most serious and dramatic impact on UK manufacturing of any event in my lifetime,” Simon Cotton, chief executive of Scottish knitwear manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin, tells Drapers.

“We believe that the impact of this will continue through 2021, as retailers try to work through the high stock positions they accumulated during lockdown and with weaker footfall.

“While we are extremely optimistic about the longer term, the next 18 months will be a fight for survival for many in the UK manufacturing sector.

“Beyond 2021, the largest risk to the sector is that the capacity to invest will be restricted by borrowing that companies have taken on to get them through the current months. This risks putting manufacturing firms into a spiral of reduced training spend, low investment, low innovation and a gradual move down market at a time when the advancement of new technologies and innovations means that companies need to be investing more than ever before to maintain competitiveness.”

Ian Maclean, managing director of British luxury knitwear manufacturer John Smedley, agrees: “If a brand has two sources of supply for its finished goods – its own factory in the UK, and (say) several third party factories abroad – then there could be a logic for shutting down the UK factory in the light of the Covid-19 catastrophy.

“Owning and operating any factory involves investing in a very high level of fixed costs such as buildings, machinery, people and to an extent energy. These costs all have to be paid for at whatever level of production output is demanded by the market.”

He adds: “In the event of a market shock like Covid-19, demand will go down, but the fixed costs – in most cases once the furlough scheme ends – will have to continue to be paid in full. You can downsize a factory to a degree, but there comes a point when it becomes uneconomic to keep the factory open, if it is very small and the remaining fixed costs cannot be tailored/reduced to a sustainable level.

“If the brand can source what it needs from third-party manufacturers, and these are mostly abroad, then the temptation would be to cut fixed costs by closing the factory you own, and transforming them into variable costs by only buying what you need from and no more, so that supply and demand is equalised at the lower level that the market is now at. So, it is possible that some UK manufacturing for finished goods will disappear in this way.”

Manufacturing experts Jenny Holloway, CEO of London-based Fashion Enter, and Kate Hills, founder of UK trade show Make It British, believe manufacturers with a large bricks-and-mortar retail presence are more at risk.

Hills says: “There is a danger here by suggesting all UK manufacturers are at risk. Those manufacturers who are being affected by coronavirus are retailers who happen to have a factory. Retail is much more at risk, and so those manufacturers who also have a hefty bricks-and-mortar presence are going to be at risk and will be looking at how to cut costs. One of those cost cutting options is closing factory.”

She adds: “Outside of this, manufacturers are actually doing really well and have never been busier because people are British businesses are looking at how they can move their operations to the UK as a result of the coronavirus. Also, those who manufacturer here and sell the majority of their products online are also doing well because [ecommerce] is generally doing very well.”

Holloway agrees: “I don’t think all of UK manufacturing is at risk, but I do think there actually is a real lack of understanding between how a factory works and how retailers work. And because I’ve been on both sides of the fence, I can see the yawning gaps between both functions. [Retailers and manufacturers] have to be working together seamlessly and working at the hip [to function properly.]. Not everyone gets this right.”

Government aid

UK manufacturers are hoping the government will now intervene and offer support.

Martin Mason, managing director of heritage footwear brand Trickers, says: “For the footwear sector here in Northamptonshire, our government needs to prioritise its own procurement strategy, not off shore to India, China and south-east Asia.

“The establishment of better working relationships in the supply chain, based upon openness and trust should start here in the UK. The cost will initially be more, but it puts money back into our economy creating jobs and protecting business, far better than just using the levers of grants, furlough and loans as bailout options.”

Cotton says: “We are still very much hoping that government support will be forthcoming for the kind of investment in equipment and training, which will enable us to continue to advance our technology and knowhow.”

Laura Gore, managing director of silk weaver Vanners, based in Sudbury, says: “What would be really helpful is for the government to invest more in UK manufacturing, particularly those of heritage [Vanners was founded in 1740] as this industry sometimes get overlooked.

“This could include grants for machinery investment, including recycled and eco-options, which our clients are crying out for to be sustainable, as we know this is a huge issue in the fashion industry; training grants to encourage more interest in our industry; reduced business rates; and/or more tendering options open to us to support UK businesses rather than taking the cheapest options overseas.”

However, Gore hopes that things will start to improve now lockdown measures have eased: “We do believe business will improve once the public feels more comfortable to shop and brands digitise themselves to a new way of spending.”

Paul Jowett, business development manager at Leeds-based clothing manufacturer Lambton Tailoring, agrees: “Regarding the future of manufacturing in the UK, I am sure there will be a bounce in favour of it in the short term as people look for just in time manufacturing closer to home.

“I truly hope that the UK manufacturing base thrives but only time will tell.”