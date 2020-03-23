Coronavirus: Debenhams closes all UK stores

Debenhams has announced it will temporarily close its UK and Republic of Ireland stores from this evening.

The decision follows news that the department store chain has written to landlords asking for further rent cuts and store closures as part of its ongoing company voluntary arrangement. It is understood that a fresh CVA could be on the cards should the landlords fail to agree to the proposals.

Separately, Debenhams wrote to landlords last week asking for a five-month rent holiday, effective immediately.

A spokesman said: ”Debenhams has taken the tough decision that due to the current circumstances we will temporarily close our UK and Republic of Ireland stores for trading from close of play today.

”Throughout these very difficult times, the safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers has been of paramount importance. Our store colleagues have continued to demonstrate the highest professionalism and commitment and we will be working with them to support them through this process. We hope to be able to reopen as soon as is practically and safely possible.”

The retailer’s website will continue to trade.