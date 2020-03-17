Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Coronavirus: Debenhams requests rent holiday from landlords

17 March 2020By

Debenhams has asked landlords for a five-month rent holiday, starting immediately, as it struggles to deal with the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “All retailers are facing unprecedented pressures from the current situation and we are managing our operations to minimise risks to colleagues and customers while, as far as possible, trading as normal.

“We have access to funding, supportive investors and an experienced leadership team that will take appropriate action to manage through this period.”

Retailers are facing declining footfall and sales as shoppers stay at home and avoid their local high streets. 

Fashion retailers including Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters have closed all global stores to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Primark said the closure of stores across Europe could lead to a loss of £190m in sales over the coming month.

 

