Coronavirus: Debenhams snaps up discounted stock

Debenhams has been purchasing discounted clothing stock unwanted by other retailers to help fill gaps in its seasonal ranges.

The department store is seeking to take advantage of the current wave of discounted stock in the market as retailers cancel orders to preserve cashflow and limit stock during the pandemic.

It would not confirm whether the discounted stock comes from new brand partners or existing suppliers.

Debenhams appointed administrators to protect the UK business from liquidation earlier this month. It has now agreed terms with landlords on more than 120 of its stores.

A spokesman said: ”Currently we are fully focused on being a position to reopen the vast majority of our stores when government restrictions are lifted. Our longer-term business model will be consistent with Debenhams’ heritage in offering a mixture of international brands, concessions and private label.”

The news comes after Debenhams’ chairman warned the Welsh government that if it does not reverse its U-turn decision on business rates relief, then most of its Welsh stores will not reopen after the coronavirus lockdown, putting around 900 jobs at risk.