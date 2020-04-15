Coronavirus: Fashion brands to lose 20% value

Apparel brands are expected to lose up to 20% of their value due to Covid-19, according to new figures.

Data from Brand Finance’s Global 500 2020 report found that brands could lose around $1 trillion (£800bn) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loss has been estimated based on the severity of the loss in the sector between 1 January and 18 March 2020.

The report also revealed the top 10 most valuable apparel brands in the world. Nike topped the list for the sixth consecutive year, recording a 7% year-on-year increase in brand value to $34.8bn (£27bn) as of 1 January 2020.

Levi’s was the fastest-growing brand in the sector, with its value up 38% year on year. Valentino and Gap, however, were the fastest falling: both brands’ values were down 39%.

Richard Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance commented: “The Covid-19 pandemic is undoubtedly going to hit the apparel sector hard – Brand Finance has predicted that apparel brands could face up to a 20% drop in brand value.

“As these brands negotiate store and factory closures, broken supply chains and a customer base that is facing unprecedented economic uncertainty, they will have to prepare for a tough and turbulent journey ahead.”