Coronavirus: Fat Face to keep ecommerce running

Fat Face has vowed to keep its online operations open amid Covid-19 disruptions as it seeks new cash for the business.

The lifestyle retailer is in talks with its owner Bridgepoint and lending banks about continued financing options, as its current facilities will expire later this year.

A spokeswoman said: ”The filing of Fat Face accounts has been slightly delayed as we are actively engaged in discussions with our owner Bridgepoint and lending banks about our financing options going forward as our current facilities expire later this year.

“Fat Face accounts will show a continued resilient performance across the business despite challenging market conditions, reporting sales of £241.8m, EBITDA of £27m and profit before tax of £9.2m. Growth was supported by global ecommerce sales, up 9.1%, Fat Face’s international sales up 37.2%, a profitable store portfolio, as well as the wholesale and partners arm reporting growth of 28%.

“We cannot comment further on the refinancing as conversations are still ongoing. We will update the market in due course.”