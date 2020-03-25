Coronavirus: Fenwick suspends online trading

Department store chain Fenwick is temporarily halting its online operation, as orders are picked in its stores.

The department store said it would be in contact with those customers with outstanding orders.

It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday instructed all non-essential retailers to close their stores, in an attempt to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Fenwick said: ”Following the prime minister’s announcement, we now, unfortunately, need to temporarily suspend our online operation.

”We are a family owned business and we work a bit differently to some online retailers. We have tried to keep our online business running to serve you – but we don’t have huge warehouses and automated systems, instead a group of dedicated workers hand pick the items you purchase from one of our designated stores, carefully wrap and pack them, ready for delivery.

“Because of this our teams work closely together and as the virus continues to spread we have a duty to make sure we are looking after all our colleagues – their families and loved ones, as well as our wider communities – and adhere to the Very clear government direction.”