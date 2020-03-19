Coronavirus financing facility launches

HM Treasury and the Bank of England are launching the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) to help firms through coronavirus disruption to their cash flows.

The facility, to be launched on 23 March, is separate to the initial £330bn package of government guarantees announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week.

It will be available to businesses whose credit ratings prove they were in sound financial health prior to the economic impact of Covid-19.

Financing will be offered on terms comparable to those prior to the shock. The CCFF will provide funding by purchasing commercial paper of up to one-year maturity issued by eligible firms.

Commercial paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations to meet obligations such as payroll and inventories. It is backed by an issuing bank or company promising to pay the face amount on the maturity date of the note.

The facility will operate for a least 12 months, or “as long as steps are needed to relieve cash flow pressures on firms that make a material contribution to the UK economy”.

On Tuesday. The chancellor extended the business rates holiday to all retailers and promised £330bn of government-backed loans and guarantees for UK businesses among other measures. Each local authority will adopt and publish its own scheme on business rates relief, and the government will then reimburse the local government. Eligible properties will be those that are wholly or mainly be used as shops.