Coronavirus: Furlough scheme set to be extended

The chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to extend the government’s coronavirus furlough scheme later today from June to September.

However, he is also expected to cut the payments from 80% of earnings to 60%.

Furloughed staff who go back to work part-time may have their wages subsidised by the government, according to The Telegraph.

A part-time furloughing scheme could allow companies to bring back more staff on a rota, which would enable them to maintain social distancing but also help prevent redundancies, as retailers are unlikely to need all of their staff when they first reopen.

Yesterday, retailers told Drapers the lack of clarity surrounding the government’s non-essential retail store reopening advice has left the fashion industry in a “perilous position”.