Coronavirus: Further £1.25bn government funding announced

The government has today announced £1.25bn of new funding to support ongoing and future investment in businesses across all sectors amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Two initiatives were announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak at the government’s daily briefing. The first: The Future Fund, worth £500m, will launch in May.

Sunak said: ”It will make sure that high growth companies can continue to access the investment they need during this crisis. It will provide UK-based early-stage companies with convertible loans between £125,000 and £5m.”

The fund will match investments made by private investors in early-stage businesses on terms that protect the UK tax payer.

The second initiative is £750m of grant and loan funding for highly innovate firms in every sector and every region of the UK. Business secretary Alok Sharma has worked alongside Innovate UK, the UK’s leading innovation agency, on the initiative.

Sunak said: ”As we look ahead to plan for our ultimate recovery it is critical we don’t just maintain companies and jobs that already exist but that we also encourage the businesses, jobs and technologies of the future. In everything we have done [so far] we have also been sowing the seeds of our ultimate recovery.”

The chancellor also announced that over 140,000 firms have applied for grants for more than one million workers via the Job Retention Scheme that officially launched today at 8am.

He said that firms applying today should receive their cash within six working days.

Sunak said: ”We have never seen an economic crisis like this one. Times like this demand that we put aside ideology and orthodoxy. Times like this demand that the state turns to its most immediate purpose: the protection and support of its people.

”The goal of the new schemes we’ve developed is to maintain as many people as possible in their current jobs. To support viable businesses to stay afloat and protect the incomes of the self-employed to allow them to trade again. To maintain our economy’s productive capacity so that we can bridge through this crisis.”