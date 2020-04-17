Coronavirus: Government extends furlough scheme

The government has announced that it will extend its coronavirus support to pay 80% of furloughed workers wages until the end of June to reflect its prolonged social distancing measures.

The coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was introduced last month by chancellor Rishi Sunak. It allows firms to furlough employees with the government paying cash grants of 80% of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500.

It was originally due to finish at the end of May, however, the chancellor has now extended this by a month. This may be further extended if necessary.

Sunak said: ”We’ve taken unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses through this period of uncertainty, including the UK-wide Job Retention Scheme. With the extension of the coronavirus lockdown measures yesterday, it is the right decision to extend the furlough scheme for a month to the end of June to provide clarity.

It is vital for people’s livelihoods that the UK economy gets up and running again when it is safe to do so, and I will continue to review the scheme so it is supporting our recovery.”

It comes after the government this week extended the nationwide lockdown by a further three weeks.