Coronavirus halts Kingpins Amsterdam

The show which was supposed to run from 22 - 23 April in the new SugarCity location.

It is the second show that Kingpins’ organisers have had to cancel in relation to the coronavirus. In February, organisers cancelled the Kingpins Hong Kong show which due to take place on 13 and 14 May.

Founder, Andrew Olah, said: ”We have been monitoring this situation very closely and had been hoping to have the show go on, but in light of the travel restrictions our attendees and exhibitors are experiencing and the overarching concern for the health and safety of our community, we have no choice but to cancel Kingpins Amsterdam.

”We are following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for limiting the spread of COVID-19. The CDC is recommending people avoid all nonessential travel, including to several countries that have reported high levels of infection. This includes countries where many of our friends, exhibitors and attendees are based. We encourage everyone to practice common sense and get their information from trusted sources.”