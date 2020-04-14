Coronavirus: Harpenne suspends online trading

River Island Holdings-owned womenswear label Harpenne has suspended trading online amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The brand, which launched in September of last year, will still be available for purchase via its partners John Lewis and Next.
All returns are being honoured within the brand’s standard terms of sale.
Harpenne launched in September 2019, spearheaded by the managing director of business development at River Island Fiona Lambert.
The autumn 19 collection comprised of 120 ethically sourced pieces with an entry price point of £25, while dresses retail between £60-£100 and tops between £25-£80.
It comes as retail giant Next announced the reopening of its online operations after having closed its distribution centres for more than two weeks.
