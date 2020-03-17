Coronavirus: High street footfall down 31%

Footfall on the high street was down 31.2% year on year on Sunday, as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Figures from Springboard for the period 8-14 March show that footfall across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres was down 22.9% year on year, and 18.2% from the week before.

The high street was the biggest casualty, with a drop of 31.2% year on year, followed by shopping centres, where footfall was down 21.1%. Retail park footfall was down 6.8%. Springboard said this was higher because of the panic buying of food and household products.

“Last week started to reveal the significant impact that the coronavirus is likely to have on footfall in bricks-and-mortar destinations,” said a Springboard spokeswoman.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that people should avoid all non-essential contact with others.