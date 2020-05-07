Coronavirus hits sales at Superdry

Superdry revenue dipped 19.1% to £705m for the full year to 25 April, with fourth quarter performance impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With its store estate closed since late March, store sales dipped 57% during the fourth quarter and 22.9% for the year to £288.3.

Ecommerce sales declined 8.2% in the 2020 financial year, however, were up 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The retailer said its performance in the six weeks to 7 March materially improved and online sales grew 18.8% year on year until the outbreak of Covid-19.

Weekly ecommerce sales have been up 100% year on year over the last four weeks, following the closure of Superdry’s store estate due to coronavirus.

Wholesale revenues were down 20.1% for the year, and 35.8% in the fourth quarter. The retailer said shipments are now resuming as lockdown measures ease and its franchise stores begin reopening.

Chief executive Julian Dunkerton noted that the retailer’s ”women ranges are for the first time ever, accounting for around half of our sales”.

He also said the retailer ”continue[s] to work hard so that the business can emerge stronger from this extraordinary period.”

The company had £39.8m of net cash as of 5 May.

The majority of its request for three-month rent deferrals, worth more than £20m, have been granted by landlords.

Superdry furloughed 88% of its staff upon closure of its store estate and corporate sites. Executive directors and board members have taken a pay reduction of 25% for a minimum three month period from 1 April. A bonus scheme for the executive directors and wider executive committee will not be run in 2021 and there will be no annual bonus paid for executive directors for 2020.

The retailer said it has been “working collaboratively” with its supply base: extending payment terms, increasing discounts and rebalancing its stock intake. It has reduced the number of units of future buys by 20%.

Julian Dunkerton, chief executive, said: ”Our first priority through the pandemic has been supporting our colleagues and communities through what is a very uncertain time. We are proud to have supported the NHS and other key workers close to our Gloucestershire headquarters, for instance through donating 300,000 items of vital PPE to local care homes.

“As with all retailers, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused major disruption to our business operations and supply chain. I am pleased with the accelerating shift in sales to online, and we’ve seen a particularly good performance from our women’s ranges which, for the first time ever, are accounting for around half our sales. Clearly however, the closure of all our stores has had a major impact. We are taking all practical steps to preserve cash, looking carefully at all areas of the business and working to secure additional liquidity and financial flexibility.

”We continue to work hard so that the business can emerge stronger from this extraordinary period. It will take time to return to normality, for now we remain open for business online through superdry.com, our stores in Europe have begun to reopen and I am excited by our new ranges for the autumn/winter season.”