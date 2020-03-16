Coronavirus: Istanbul Modest Fashion Week postponed

Istanbul Modest Fashion Week (IMFW) has been delayed until later this year amid the global Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled to take place on 2-5 April, and around 7,000 visitors were expected to attend the shows at the Zorlu Centre.

The decision was made following health officials in Turkey confirming the first case in the country.

A spokesman for ready-to-wear fashion portal Modanisa, which sponsors and organises IMFW, said: “While we are very sad for everyone involved in Istanbul Modest Fashion Week, our guests’ safety and well-being are our number one priority.

“The serious threat to life posed by the coronavirus, the international nature of IMFW, the advisory from the Turkish government urging people not go abroad and other measures being implemented to contain the disease prompted us to take the decision to postpone the event until further notice.”

UK manufacturing trade show Make it British Live announced last week it would be delayed until further notice in light of recent developments with the coronavirus.