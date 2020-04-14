Coronavirus: John Lewis launches virtual services

John Lewis has introduced new virtual services including one-to-one video appointments with staff members, to meet the needs of its customers under the Covid-19 lockdown.

The one-to-one virtual appointments are free to access. Customers can speak to expert personal stylists for wardrobe advice, as well as accessing Q&As with the experts via Instagram.

John Lewis is also introducing free virtual nursery decoration appointments and virtual home design.

Peter Cross, director of customer experience at John Lewis and Waitrose, said: “Through the power of technology, we have carefully curated these free one-to-one virtual appointments to reflect the needs of the nation during this national crisis. We have gathered our experts from across the country to offer these services initially across nursery, home and styling, with future plans to extend our services across nutritional advice, wine tastings, and tech support to name a few.”