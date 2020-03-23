Coronavirus: John Lewis stores to close

The John Lewis Partnership has temporarily closed all of its 50 stores for the first time in its 155-year history, as a result of the coronavirus.

The Johnlewis.com website will continue to operate as normal, alongside Waitrose shops and waitrose.com. John Lewis customers can choose to have orders delivered to their home, or to click & collect from their local Waitrose.

All 338 Waitrose shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands will remain open. Over 2,000 John Lewis Partners have already started working in Waitrose shops to assist with the “unprecedented demand” for grocery and other essential goods and wherever possible, John Lewis Partners will be redeployed to provide additional support to Waitrose and johnlewis.com across the non-food online business.

Chairman Sharon White, said: “The welfare of our customers, communities and partners is always our absolute priority. While it is with a heavy heart that we temporarily close our John Lewis shops, our partners will, where possible, be taking on important roles in supporting their fellow partners, providing critical services in Waitrose shops and ensuring our customers can get what they need through johnlewis.com, which is seeing extremely strong demand.

“The partnership has traded for over 155 years, during which time we have faced many difficult periods, including two world wars and the 2008 financial crisis. On every occasion, thanks to our customers and partners, and the long standing relationships with our suppliers and stakeholders, we have emerged stronger. We all need to continue to support each other and our strength and resilience will be tested. But they will not be broken.

“I also want to give my personal thanks to every single partner for their extraordinary efforts, I am truly grateful. And to the wider community for pulling together with us during such unprecedented times.”