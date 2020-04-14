Coronavirus: Less than 10% of funding distributed by councils

Only 9% of all support earmarked for small firms as part of the government’s £11bn coronavirus support package has been paid out by local councils to date.

Small firms have been allocated around £1bn in grant funding schemes under the Small Business Grant Fund. Under this all businesses in England that qualify for small business rates relief are eligible for a one off cash grant of £10,000.

However, retail estate adviser Altus Group has branded the low level of distribution “unacceptable”.

Robert Hayton, head of UK business rates at Altus Group, said: ”Businesses were initially told by government that they did not need to do anything but are now being told to complete application forms slowing down the process markedly creating additional pressure for small firms already in distress. The money needs to get to those most in need far quicker.”

There are 720,400 properties liable for business rates with a rateable value less than £15,000 and are in receipt of small business rates relief, according to Altus Group.

Further grants up to £25,000 are also available for retail, leisure and hospitality premises with a rateable value below £51,000.

The Local Government Association said councils had worked at pace to identify and contact eligible businesses to support them to apply for government funding since 1 April and continued to distribute the cash as quickly as possible.