Coronavirus: Lockdown to last another three weeks

The government has today announced that coronavirus lockdown measures will be continued until at least 7 May, with non-essential stores to remain closed for the duration.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for prime minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from the Covid-19 infection, said: “The worst thing we can do is to ease up too soon and allow a second wave. It would be the worst outcome for the NHS, our economy and our country as a whole.”

He outlined five things the government will need to be satisfied with before relaxing the measures, including: