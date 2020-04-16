Coronavirus: Lockdown to last another three weeks

The government has today announced that coronavirus lockdown measures will be continued until at least 7 May, with non-essential stores to remain closed for the duration.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for prime minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from the Covid-19 infection, said: “The worst thing we can do is to ease up too soon and allow a second wave. It would be the worst outcome for the NHS, our economy and our country as a whole.”
He outlined five things the government will need to be satisfied with before relaxing the measures, including:
- Must protect NHS ability to cope and be confident we can provide sufficient specialist care across the UK
- Need to see a sustained and consistent fall in daily death rates so we are confident we have moved beyond the peak
- Reliable data from Sage [scientific advisory group for emergencies] that the rate of infection is reduced to a manageable level across the board
- Confident that the range of operational challenges including PPE and testing are in hand with supply and we are able to meet future demand
- Must be confident that any adjustments will not risk a second peak of infection that could overwhelm the NHS
Readers' comments (2)
darren hoggett16 April 2020 5:51 pm
Three weeks is too early, as much as the distress is causing the economy. Late May is looking more likely to be the earliest date that any limited relaxation can occur, but even that is not without risk.
One of the few very upsides that may occur is that some brands may have to consider going back to the traditional selling windows that existed a couple of decades ago, i.e selling summer stock for summer, and winter stock for winter.
The longer the lockdown continues, the less the retailers will have any appetite - or more importantly budget - for SS21. Moving the start of the window to April or even May could be then difference between getting and order and getting none for the brands that are more seasonally based.
Anonymous16 April 2020 7:33 pm
Lockdown will continue to end of May. No earlier and even then, with restrictions and a large number of people who (if they can afford to) wait further to see what happens.
