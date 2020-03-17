Coronavirus: Matchesfashion closes stores

Matchesfashion has closed its retail stores in London for “the foreseeable future”, as a result of Covid-19 coronavirus.

The company has stores in Marylebone, Hackney, Notting Hill, Mayfair and Wimbledon.

Private appointments are still being offered at the Mayfair townhouse, 5 Carlos Place.

A company statement said: “In these uncertain times, we wanted to reach out to reassure you that the health and wellbeing of our customers, staff and partners are paramount to everyone at Matchesfashion.

“Rest assured, we are adhering to all appropriate health and hygiene standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organization. We are maintaining the highest standards of hygiene at all of our physical locations and ensuring our people only report for work if they are fit and healthy.

”Our delivery partners are monitoring the health of their drivers closely; vehicles are disinfected daily and drivers are washing their hands and using hand sanitiser regularly.

”Our entire edit remains available at Matchesfashion.com and we are currently operating a normal delivery service everywhere, with the exception of Wuhan in China and Piacenza in Italy.”