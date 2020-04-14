Coronavirus: Moss Bros delays full year results

Moss Bros has delayed the publication of its full-year results from late May until late July under the new temporary relief measures issued by the government.
It comes after the group warned that the effects of Covid-19 coronavirus will result in a “significant” reduction in revenue and profitability for the year ending 30 January 2021.
At the end of last month, the menswear group said it now expects the effects of the coronavirus will result in a significant reduction in revenue and profitability for the year ending 30 January 2021, however it said it is ”too early to determine the precise quantum” at this stage. Prior to 13 March, the group had been trading as expected.
Earlier in March, it was announced that Moss Bros is to be bought by the owner of Crew Clothing for £22.6m.
