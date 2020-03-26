Coronavirus: Moss Bros temporarily ceases online trading

The menswear retailer anounced today that it will stop trading online as a safety precaution for its staff. It shut its stores on Friday 20 March.

In a statement issued today (26 March) the retailer said it has stopped the processing of warehouse orders, after it stayed open during the weekend following the closure of its 128 stores, but with ”full safety and hygiene measures in place”.

Its CEO Brian Brick stated that “the coronavirus epidemic is bigger than us as a business. As an employer we put our staff and their families safety first.”

The retailer has also stopped new hire and custom-made services.

Brick’s statement continued: “In times like these, we all need to pull together. From our stores to our head office to our teams in our warehouse and out on the road, we’re united in doing our bit to slow down the spread of the virus.”

The company added that it was optimistic that it would reopen again as soon as possible.