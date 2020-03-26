Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Coronavirus: Moss Bros temporarily ceases online trading

26 March 2020 By

The menswear retailer anounced today that it will stop trading online as a safety precaution for its staff. It shut its stores on Friday 20 March.

In a statement issued today (26 March) the retailer said it has stopped the processing of warehouse orders, after it stayed open during the weekend following the closure of its 128 stores, but with ”full safety and hygiene measures in place”.

Its CEO Brian Brick stated that “the coronavirus epidemic is bigger than us as a business. As an employer we put our staff and their families safety first.”

The retailer has also stopped new hire and custom-made services.

Brick’s statement continued: “In times like these, we all need to pull together. From our stores to our head office to our teams in our warehouse and out on the road, we’re united in doing our bit to slow down the spread of  the virus.”

The company added that it was optimistic that it would reopen again as soon as possible.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.