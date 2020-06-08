Coronavirus: Moss Bros to host private appointments

Moss Bros is launching a new one-to-one instore appointment offering as part of the phased reopening of its store portfolio from 15 June.

The service will allow customers to book appointments to skip the queue for a personalised shopping experience or to visit the shop outside of usual opening hours.

Appointments are free of charge, with no obligation for customers to make a purchase, and are bookable via the retailer’s ecommerce site.

Moss Bros will begin its phased store reopening on 15 June with 16 stores focused in outlet villages or centres with large car parks.

A further 26 stores will open on 17 June, followed by 34 on 22 June.

Moss Bros has a total of 128 stores.

New safety measures at the reopened stores will include perspex screens fitted at tills, card only payments and hand sanitiser stations. Products that have been tried on or returned will be steam cleaned and held for 24 hours before being resold.

Moss Bros chief executive, Brian Brick, said: “We are delighted to confirm our phased store reopening programme and also launch private appointments, which will enable us to style customers in a way that will give them confidence and security and will also help us manage the planning of our stores, we see this as an area for growth now that we are in the new normal.”