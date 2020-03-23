Coronavirus: N Brown Group reveals contingency plan

N Brown Group has taken a number of immediate and proactive measures to reduce costs and preserve liquidity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a trading update the group said the first two weeks of the new financial year were in line with expectations.

However, during the last week the group has seen a “very significant and sudden reduction” in customer demand, with daily product sales down in excess of 40% compared to expectations. The company said it is anticipating a material reduction in demand throughout the 2021 financial year.

As a result, N Brown Group has taken action to reduce costs and preserve liquidity, including: a “significant reduction” in marketing expenditure with immediate effect and for the foreseeable future if market conditions do not improve; stopping and deferring all non-essential capital expenditure; working collaboratively with HMRC to secure the deferral of all tax and national insurance payments; stopping stock purchases immediately, thereby aligning stock levels for spring 20 with reduced customer demand.

In the long-term, the retail group said it will be re-evaluating its stock intake plans, freezing all recruitment and reviewing organisational structures.

It currently has financing facilities in place totalling £652.5m.

The board will not be recommending a final dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020, and will suspend dividend payments for the foreseeable future. It also said it believes it is not appropriate to provide financial guidance for the financial year ending 27 February 2021.

It remains ”confident in N Brown’s proposition and the markets it serves”.