Coronavirus: Net-a-porter halts online trading

27 March 2020

Luxury etailer Net-a-Porter has temporarily ceased trading as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer said it would be temporarily closed until further notice for the “health and safety” of its community: “The health and well-being of our colleagues and community are our first priority.

“We will be temporarily closing our London warehouse in line with similar temporary closures we have made in Europe and the USA, until further notice.”

Mr Porter warehouses have also closed. 

Drapers understands the retailer is looking for alternative ways to serve customers during this time.

Retailers Next and Moss Bros also closed their online operations this week. 

