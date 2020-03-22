New Look has put a halt on all current and future production, and is offering thousands of employees unpaid leave in order to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Drapers can reveal that New Look has paused production until it is able to review the ongoing situation. It is understood no decisions have yet been made about existing spring 20 and autumn 20 orders.

Meanwhile, New Look has offered its 13,000-strong workforce the option of unpaid voluntary leave, voluntary reduced hours or the chance to use their holiday allowance for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman said: “To help ease the impact of coronavirus on the business, we have asked if colleagues would consider voluntarily taking unpaid leave for up to four weeks or to work reduced hours temporarily.”

It comes after chancellor Rishi Sunak last week announced government business grants to cover 80% of wages of those employees not working due to coronavirus.

New Look temporarily closed all 480 of its stores in the UK from 5pm on Saturday.

All 28 stores in the Republic of Ireland were temporarily closed from 5pm on Friday 20 March.

Its website is open as usual, and deliveries and Collect+ remain available to online customers. New Look has also extended its refund policy to 90 days.