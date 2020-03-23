Coronavirus: Next shutters all stores

Next is the latest retailer to temporarily close all of its stores until further notice, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The stores will be closed from 6pm on Monday 23 March.

It comes after Next reported a lift in full-year profits and sales, and announced that it has implemented a stress test for if its sales dip below £1bn amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A company statement read: ”We’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our staff who continue to be incredibly supportive of Next and we would also like to let customers know that we do appreciate their loyal support.

“Next’s online business remains open, with all home deliveries and returns now free. We are making every effort to deliver any uncollected parcels in store to the main billing address of the customer. This will happen automatically and for free and there’s no need for the customer to contact Next to arrange this.

“Any unsuccessful deliveries to the main billing address will be automatically returned to Next and the customer will be refunded. Again, there’s no need to contact Next to arrange this. If a customer has bought something from our store that needs to be returned, we ask them to hold on to the item with the receipt until stores reopen. Next will honour any late returns within 14 days from the point at which stores reopen.

“When the time is right we will look forward to welcoming our customers back into our stores.”