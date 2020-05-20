Coronavirus: Prada Group reopens production

The Prada Group will reopen some production facilities in Italy today following an enforced four-week closure in response to the coronavirus crisis.

It will reopen its leather goods, footwear and clothing departments in Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Milan regions for prototyping and to make collection samples.

The group has ensured that returning staff are protected against the infection where possible with the introduction of new safety measures. These include a double screening of employees with a serological and viral test, reduced hours or hours split up over multiple shifts and the wearing of protective equipment.

Employees will have their temperature taken on a daily basis and all work stations have been supplied with sanitising gel.

Prada Group’s chief executive Patrizio Bertelli said: “In this emergency situation we have not only been considering when to reopen our manufacturing facilities, but above all how to keep our employees safe from the virus when they did reopen.

“We immediately sought advice from leading healthcare facilities and from cutting-edge specialist suppliers to identify the top-rated medical technology currently available to safeguard the health of our employees and to combat the virus.”