Coronavirus: Retail operating costs need to be cut by 30%

Retailers will need to cut operating costs by 30% to survive the fallout from Covid-19, a new white paper suggests.

The KPMG/Ipsos Retail thinktank has predicted that many retailers will not survive the coronavirus outbreak, but those that do should have cost-cutting high on their agenda.

The whitepaper, Life after Covid-19: the immediate fallout and the long-term implications, also said retailers would need to offer more streamlined ranges to save money, and provide a simpler, quicker shopping experience, as well as reducing their store portfolios.

The paper said: “It has become increasingly clear that many retailers will not survive this crisis, but those that do will emerge from stasis to find a very different shopping environment – one that will require them to adapt large parts of their business operations.”

It added: “It’s a foregone conclusion that the overall size of retailers’ store portfolios will have to be reduced, with many sites not likely to reopen when restrictions are eased.

”It will continue to be an enormous challenge for years to come, but those retailers and landlords that collaborate, work together and are transparent will be able continue their relationships, possibly through concessions, holidays or reductions – rather than have to close stores and lose rental fees.

“For the stores that do [reopen], the sector is going to need further financial support from the government in order to get back on its feet, and retailers will be expecting the long-awaited review of business rates to take place, once the current freeze has ended.”

James Sawley, head of retail & leisure at HSBC, said: “The economic structure of retailers’ business models are not set up to absorb shocks like this. Retailers traditionally carry a high level of operational leverage in their profit and loss and margin structure. High fixed costs as a proportion of revenues and low profit margins means that a fall in sales very quickly will wipe out profits in their entirety – sometimes in a matter of weeks – then, after that, the business is having to fund losses.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG added: “Companies now need to be good at not just buying and selling products, but also at things like online fulfilment, home delivery, data analytics, AI, machine learning and process automation. Given the current capability shortages and cash flow challenges, retailers should now be looking to refocus on the core retail fundamentals of buying and selling whilst partnering to deliver the other required skills. Many are looking to platform companies to help deliver some of those important capabilities.”

The thinktank also predicted that ethics would play a part in consumer habits after Covid-19.

The paper said: “Consumers will also know and remember how retailers were perceived to have behaved during the Covid-19 crisis. Putting people ahead of profits and seeking out opportunities to ‘serve not sell’ will have put some retailers at the front of the queue in consumers’ minds.

“Meanwhile, those that were seen to have profiteered their way through the crisis will undoubtedly have their actions judged, which could have long-term implications in the coming years.”