Coronavirus: Retailers increase discounting

Fashion retailers across the UK have increased discounting in an attempt to mitigate the drop in high street footfall due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, new data has shown.

An extra 23% of apparel stock was reduced in price for the week to 13 March, compared with the previous week, according to marketplace Lovethesales.com.

Luxury brands had the steepest increase with 123% more products on discount compared to the week before. Premium brands have just 1% more and high street brands 11% more on a week-on-week basis.

Across sectors, women’s lingerie had 54% more products in Sale compared with the week previous and men’s underwear had 83% more, 33% more men’s jeans were discounted and 32% more women’s jeans were on Sale.

Stuart McClure, founder of LovetheSales.com, commented: ”Retailers are facing an unprecedented situation right now. One that could put them out of business. They’re seeing immediate drops in footfall in stores, meaning they’re seeing an accompanying sales shortfall. This will lead to an increase in excess inventory. Combine this with late deliveries of products intended to be sold this season, and they’re facing major inventory surplus issues later in the year.

“These unseasonably high volumes of discount are intended to drive spend and clear stock. However, retailers need to start considering new ways to solve what will become an even bigger issue for them throughout 2020 and into 2021.”