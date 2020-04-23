Coronavirus: Retailers need notice to plan exit-strategy

Retailers will need several weeks notice to plan the reopening of their store portfolios, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned business secretary Alok Sharma.

In a letter to Sharma the BRC warns that large retailers will need sufficient notice of the lifting of restrictions in order to organise sufficient safety measures such as PPE and to give thought on how to manage social distancing at high footfall locations such as shopping centres.

The BRC highlights that retailers are planning to take a phased-approach to reopen their store portfolios in light of stock availability, customer demand and footfall, and staffing.

Retailers are prepared to be flexible in line with government guidelines offering staggered opening hours or to operate on a click and collect operation if required.

The letter warns Sharma that it will be some time before trade returns to normal, with disrupted supply chains and consumer demand. It, therefore, asks for a tapering of financial support measures to support retailers through this initial period of re-opening.

In the wake of lifted restrictions, the BRC also calls for the government to give public support to in-store safety measures introduced by retailers to stimulate customer demand and reassure the workforce.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon today warned that social distancing measures could last until 2021 and that a phased approach to lifting lockdown would be necessary.