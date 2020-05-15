Coronavirus Sales: who is discounting

Faced with excess stock and subdued demand amid the coronavirus crisis, retailers are turning to discounting to clear product and drive traffic. Drapers brings you a round-up of the latest offers.

Asos

Asos is offering 20% off everything with a minimum spend of £100. It is also running an up to 50% reduction on more than 1000 dresses. Sitewide there are savings of up to 70% on selected items.

Boohoo

Boohoo is advertising up to 50% off everything across its website, with an extra 10% off any purchase when using the app. The Boohoo Group has this week successfully completed a £200m equity fundraising to finance further acquisitions in the coming months.

Clarks

Customers can save up to 20% on adult sandals from Clarks.

Dune

Dune is discounting 30% across new season styles and running a clearance Sale of up to 50% off.

Debenhams

The department store, which is currently undergoing a ‘light touch’ administration, is offering a range of discounts across womenswear. They include up to half price dresses, tops, swimwear and shoes, as well as 30% off lingerie and nightwear.

Fat Face

The lifestyle retailer’s online clearance Sale has deals up to 50% off.

French Connection

All spring fashion has up to 50% off at French Connection. This is across menswear and womenswear. The business failed to secure a buyer in January, despite an offer from ex-AllSaints and USC CEO Stephen Craig.in partnership with two private equity firms.

Gap

Gap is offering up to 50% off online until 20 May, with free delivery on orders over £25.

House of Fraser

The Sports Direct owned department store is offering 20% off all online purchases until 18 May.

John Lewis

The department store is offering a selection of discounts across apparel. Discounts on its own brand ranges include 30% off Kin and Modern Rarity, and with its price match promise, discounts across high street brands include 30% off Barbour, 25% discount on Hobbs and a 20% saving on French Connection items.

JD Sports

Peter Cowgill’s sportswear retailer is offering up to 50% off on selected lines including brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. Cowgill is reportedly in a bidding war with Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley to buy footwear chain Office.

Karen Millen

Boohoo Group-owned Karen Millen has launched a 40% Sale across its ecommerce site.

Marks and Spencer

The retailer has discounted selected clothing by at least 50% as part of its Rainbow Sale. M&S will donate 10% of the purchase price of all Rainbow Sale items to NHS Charities Together.

Missguided

The online retailer is offering up to 80% off more than 8000 styles.

Moss Bros

The menswear chain, currently in a sale dispute with Crew Clothing owner Brigadier Acquisition Company, is offering an extra 25% off everything across its website. This is in addition to deals including up to 80% off outlet, 3 for 2 on accessories and 2 for £50 on chinos. Moss Bros reopened its website this week after eight weeks of closure.

New Look

The high street retailer is offering a variety of discounts: £25 off £100 spend, £15 off £75 and £10 off £50. Customers can also gain an extra 25% discount by joining New Look’s mailing list.

Next

Next’s clearance Sale is advertising most items as half price or less. The retailer is soon to launch a new standalone beauty hall concept in five former Debenhams beauty departments.

Office

The footwear retailer, which is currently up for sale, has 20% off online purchases.

Quiz

Online retailer Quiz has an up to 60% Sale online.

Superdry

Julian Dunkerton’s Superdry is running a mid-season Sale of up to 50% online. Dunkerton told Drapers the business has made further efficiencies in its business model as a result of coronavirus.

TM Lewin

Jermyn Street shirtmaker, TM Lewin has launched a Sale of up to 60% across its ecommerce site. This is alongside deals including four shirts for £79, and Sale suits from £99. TM Lewin was snapped up by a new private equity owner this week.

Topshop

The Arcadia brand is advertising up to 50% discounts on its website.