Coronavirus Sales: who is discounting

Faced with excess stock and subdued demand amid the coronavirus crisis, retailers are turning to discounting to clear product and drive traffic. Drapers brings you a round-up of the latest offers.
Asos
Asos is offering 20% off everything with a minimum spend of £100. It is also running an up to 50% reduction on more than 1000 dresses. Sitewide there are savings of up to 70% on selected items.
Boohoo
Boohoo is advertising up to 50% off everything across its website, with an extra 10% off any purchase when using the app. The Boohoo Group has this week successfully completed a £200m equity fundraising to finance further acquisitions in the coming months.
Clarks
Customers can save up to 20% on adult sandals from Clarks.
Dune
Dune is discounting 30% across new season styles and running a clearance Sale of up to 50% off.
Debenhams
The department store, which is currently undergoing a ‘light touch’ administration, is offering a range of discounts across womenswear. They include up to half price dresses, tops, swimwear and shoes, as well as 30% off lingerie and nightwear.
Fat Face
The lifestyle retailer’s online clearance Sale has deals up to 50% off.
French Connection
All spring fashion has up to 50% off at French Connection. This is across menswear and womenswear. The business failed to secure a buyer in January, despite an offer from ex-AllSaints and USC CEO Stephen Craig.in partnership with two private equity firms.
Gap
Gap is offering up to 50% off online until 20 May, with free delivery on orders over £25.
House of Fraser
The Sports Direct owned department store is offering 20% off all online purchases until 18 May.
John Lewis
The department store is offering a selection of discounts across apparel. Discounts on its own brand ranges include 30% off Kin and Modern Rarity, and with its price match promise, discounts across high street brands include 30% off Barbour, 25% discount on Hobbs and a 20% saving on French Connection items.
JD Sports
Peter Cowgill’s sportswear retailer is offering up to 50% off on selected lines including brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. Cowgill is reportedly in a bidding war with Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley to buy footwear chain Office.
Karen Millen
Boohoo Group-owned Karen Millen has launched a 40% Sale across its ecommerce site.
Marks and Spencer
The retailer has discounted selected clothing by at least 50% as part of its Rainbow Sale. M&S will donate 10% of the purchase price of all Rainbow Sale items to NHS Charities Together.
Missguided
The online retailer is offering up to 80% off more than 8000 styles.
Moss Bros
The menswear chain, currently in a sale dispute with Crew Clothing owner Brigadier Acquisition Company, is offering an extra 25% off everything across its website. This is in addition to deals including up to 80% off outlet, 3 for 2 on accessories and 2 for £50 on chinos. Moss Bros reopened its website this week after eight weeks of closure.
New Look
The high street retailer is offering a variety of discounts: £25 off £100 spend, £15 off £75 and £10 off £50. Customers can also gain an extra 25% discount by joining New Look’s mailing list.
Next
Next’s clearance Sale is advertising most items as half price or less. The retailer is soon to launch a new standalone beauty hall concept in five former Debenhams beauty departments.
Office
The footwear retailer, which is currently up for sale, has 20% off online purchases.
Quiz
Online retailer Quiz has an up to 60% Sale online.
Superdry
Julian Dunkerton’s Superdry is running a mid-season Sale of up to 50% online. Dunkerton told Drapers the business has made further efficiencies in its business model as a result of coronavirus.
TM Lewin
Jermyn Street shirtmaker, TM Lewin has launched a Sale of up to 60% across its ecommerce site. This is alongside deals including four shirts for £79, and Sale suits from £99. TM Lewin was snapped up by a new private equity owner this week.
Topshop
The Arcadia brand is advertising up to 50% discounts on its website.
