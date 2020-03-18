Coronavirus: Selfridges closes stores

Department store Selfridges is to temporarily close its UK stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester today amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
It stated that the “health and wellbeing of our customers and team members is our utmost priority”.
In a statement, the retailer said: “It is with a heavy heart that tonight we have made the decision to temporarily close our four physical stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 7pm tomorrow evening [Wednesday].
“We will continue to serve our global customers through Selfridges.com and across our social channels until we can open our doors again.”
