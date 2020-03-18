Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Coronavirus: Selfridges closes stores

18 March 2020By

Full screenselfridges oxford street 3 x 2

Department store Selfridges is to temporarily close its UK stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester today amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

It stated that the “health and wellbeing of our customers and team members is our utmost priority”.

In a statement, the retailer said: “It is with a heavy heart that tonight we have made the decision to temporarily close our four physical stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 7pm tomorrow evening [Wednesday].

“We will continue to serve our global customers through Selfridges.com and across our social channels until we can open our doors again.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.