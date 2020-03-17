Coronavirus: Selfridges to shorten store hours

Department store Selfridges will shorten opening hours at its stores from today (17 March) in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Its branches in London, Birmingham and Manchester will now operate from 11am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday. Sunday opening hours of 11.30am to 6pm remain unchanged.
In a message to customers, stores director Meave Wall said: “We wanted to reach out and let you know about the steps Selfridges is taking during these uncertain times. Despite everything going on around us, we are doing our best to continue with our promise to deliver extraordinary experiences and connect with our customers.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.