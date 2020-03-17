Coronavirus: Selfridges to shorten store hours

Department store Selfridges will shorten opening hours at its stores from today (17 March) in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Its branches in London, Birmingham and Manchester will now operate from 11am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday. Sunday opening hours of 11.30am to 6pm remain unchanged.

In a message to customers, stores director Meave Wall said: “We wanted to reach out and let you know about the steps Selfridges is taking during these uncertain times. Despite everything going on around us, we are doing our best to continue with our promise to deliver extraordinary experiences and connect with our customers.”