Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Coronavirus: Splash Paris postponed

2 April 2020By

Full screensplash paris

The organisers of Splash Paris have been forced to postpone the premium resortwear trade show, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.  

The show, due to be held in June, is now expected to take place during Women’s Paris Fashion Week between 3-5 October. 

All other Paris-based trade shows taking place at the same time have also been cancelled, including Tranoi, Woman, Unique, View and Interfiliere. 

Splash Paris launched in July 2016 to showcase luxury resortwear brands from across the world to premium buyers for resort and high summer. 

It was founded by Alex Lyles and Claire Spencer-Churchill, directors of London-based Claret Showroom. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.