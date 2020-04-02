Coronavirus: Splash Paris postponed

The organisers of Splash Paris have been forced to postpone the premium resortwear trade show, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The show, due to be held in June, is now expected to take place during Women’s Paris Fashion Week between 3-5 October.
All other Paris-based trade shows taking place at the same time have also been cancelled, including Tranoi, Woman, Unique, View and Interfiliere.
Splash Paris launched in July 2016 to showcase luxury resortwear brands from across the world to premium buyers for resort and high summer.
It was founded by Alex Lyles and Claire Spencer-Churchill, directors of London-based Claret Showroom.
