Coronavirus: Store closures at Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has closed all of its European, US and Canadian stores until 29 March as the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus continues.

All store staff will receive pay and benefits for their scheduled hours during the closure.

Chief executive Cheryl Abel-Hodges said in an email to customers: “After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily close all Calvin Klein stores across Europe, the US and Canada beginning March 17 through March 29. Our top priority is the well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities around the world.

“While we will miss seeing you in our stores, our teams will continue serving you on calvinklein.com. We’re also here for you on our social channels and look forward to staying connected with our community as we work to navigate these uncertain times together. Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones.”

Check out our Coronavirus Tracker to stay up to date with how the industry is reacting.