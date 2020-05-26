Coronavirus: Stores to reopen from 15 June

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that non-essential stores in England will be allowed to reopen from 15 June.

During a briefing given yesterday, Johnson said stores can reopen as long as they are “Covid Secure”, under the terms of updated government guidance.

The prime minister said: “From 15 June, we intend to allow all other non-essential stores, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen.”

He added that he would encourage the general public to support these businesses once they reopen: “I’m certainly not going to discourage them from spending at all. It’s early days, but we’re hoping for a bounce back in the next few months.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “We welcome the announcement of the government’s roadmap for reopening a broader range of shops next month, which provides much needed clarity on the route ahead. Safety is the fundamental concern for all retailers, and they have been working hard to implement the necessary measures to operate safely over the past weeks. Now that we know which shops can open and when, retailers can begin communicating their plans with their workforces and customers. The industry stands ready to play its part in getting the economy moving again.”

Fashion retailers and shopping centres have endured nine weeks of enforced closures, since 23 March, under the UK government’s coronavirus lockdown rules.