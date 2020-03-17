Coronavirus: Sweaty Betty closes UK stores

Sweaty Betty has closed all of its UK stores for the next two weeks, as the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Sweaty Betty’s online store will remain open, with customers now offered free delivery on all orders.

The business has assured that store teams will be given paid time off during this period.

In an email to customers, it said: ”Now more than ever, we are committed to delivering our purpose of empowering women through fitness and beyond. We understand that you will be adjusting to daily life and that staying fit and well will be a top priority.

”For this reason, we will be in touch more than normal to keep you feeling motivated, supported and connected to your Sweaty Betty community. Stay tuned for special product news and some exciting offers we have up our sleeves.”