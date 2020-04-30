Coronavirus: TK Maxx reopens online

TK Maxx has reopened its online operations with a daily order limit to protect its warehouse workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The limit, similar to the one introduced by Next, is designed to ensure that TK Maxx employees can maintain appropriate social distancing.

Once the limit is reached customers will only be able to browse the site for the rest of that day.

TK Maxx has also provided workers with the necessary equipment to stay safe while they work, has implemented social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of its facilities.

With its delivery partner Hermes, it has also adopted contactless delivery to protect both customers and drivers.

This means that packages will either be left in a safe place where appropriate, or couriers will knock and wait a safe distance to ensure the parcel is retrieved.

The retailer warns that delivery lead-times could be longer than usual under the current circumstances.

Meanwhle, TK Maxx has also been working to support communities and the NHS through the crisis. The TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation has provided a £1m community fund dedicated to local charities. It has also donated £700,000 to mental health charities and front line medical charities including the NHS Charities Together in the UK and Red Cross in Poland, Germany and Ireland.