Coronavirus: TM Lewin seeks bids from buyers

Shirtmaker TM Lewin is seeking bids from interested parties amid the ongoing impact of coronavirus on UK fashion retail industry.

Investment company Bain Capital, the retailer’s owner, has asked for bidders to make offers for the London-based business this week, Drapers understands.

The auction is being handled by corporate finance firm Alantra.

TM Lewin currently trades from 66 stores in the UK, all of which have been forced to close under the government enforced lockdown.

It is understood that around 650 of the company’s 700 staff have been furloughed under the government’s Coroanvirus Job Retention Scheme. Those remaining are from the business’ digital operations and supply chain teams.

Bain Capital declined to comment.